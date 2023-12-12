loading…

Israeli troops stormed the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza after surrounding and shelling it over the past few days. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – The team Israel again shows an act that violates international law. They stormed the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza. This was done after surrounding and shelling the hospital for several days.

Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said Israeli forces gathered men and boys on the hospital grounds in Beit Lahiya, including medical staff.

“We fear that they and the medical team will be arrested or that they will be killed,” he said, calling for international intervention.

“We call on the UN, the World Health Organization and the International Committee of the Red Cross to act immediately to save the lives of those being treated in hospital,” he said as quoted by Al Jazeera, Tuesday (12/12/2023).

Inside the hospital were patients, medical staff and thousands of civilians who had fled after being forced to flee their homes.

Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud, reporting from southern Gaza on Tuesday, said the attack took place under heavy gunfire and artillery fire.

“Tanks were pushed deeper into the gates and the entire facility was under heavy bombardment,” he said. “A loudspeaker was used to call anyone over the age of 15 to come out of the building with their hands raised,” he added.

He added that Israeli forces who raided the facility also asked security guards protecting the hospital to surrender their weapons.

Kamal Adwan Hospital is the only remaining health facility in the northern part of Gaza, Al Jazeera correspondent said.