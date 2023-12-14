loading…

Israeli soldiers broadcast Jewish prayers through mosque speakers in the West Bank. Photo/Anadolu

GAZA – A video circulating online showing two Israeli soldiers reading Jewish prayers over a loudspeaker system at a mosque in the West Bank sparked outrage on Thursday (14/12/2023). The two soldiers were dismissed from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The footage, widely shared by Israel's Kann news agency, shows an armed Israel Defense Forces soldier kneeling in a house of worship in the Jenin refugee camp while chanting Shema Yisrael and Hanukkah prayers through a microphone usually used for Muslims' call to prayer.

“A powerful audio system carried his words far beyond the mosque, as echoes of the Shema could be heard bouncing off the walls in Jenin,” The Jerusalem Post reported.

According to the Times of Israel, the IDF said the commanders of the two soldiers reviewed the video and immediately removed the two from operational duty.

“The behavior of the soldiers in the video is serious and completely contrary to the values ​​of the IDF,” the military said. They added that soldiers would be disciplined accordingly.

The video sparked backlash on social media, with many users calling the incident “vandalism” and “desecration”.

The clip comes about a month after the IDF suspended another soldier, following a viral video showing him throwing a stun grenade into a mosque in the West Bank during the daily call to prayer.

Earlier in November, the IDF said it was opening an investigation into videos allegedly recorded by Israeli soldiers showing them mistreating and mistreating Palestinian prisoners in the West Bank.

The clips show the men wearing handcuffs and blindfolds as soldiers kick or stomp some of them.

The videos will likely only continue to escalate tensions and strain relations between Palestinians and Israeli settlers in the West Bank, which has seen its worst violence in years since the Israel-Hamas war began in October.