loading…

Gazans are treated like puppets by Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel aims to deport Palestinians to Egypt after trapping them in the southern region. However, Egypt and Jordan refused and have threatened Israel.

“Many people went from north to south in the hope of finding a safe area, but in recent days we have seen that there is no safe place. Civilians were targeted and massacres also occurred there,” Huda Naim, a Gaza journalist, told Anadolu.

Israel is trying to move 2.3 million people in a very small area, first from north to south. “Then from southeast to southwest like a doll,” said Naim.

Although the people trapped in southern Gaza are worried, he said they are holding firm to their land because “they know very well what will happen if they leave Gaza.”

“This is irreversible, just like the Nakba of 1948. The Nakba cannot be repeated. Millions of Palestinian refugees who were forced to leave their homeland in 1948 cannot return to their homeland. “The tragedy that Palestinians have experienced for 75 years must not be repeated,” added Naim.

The Nakba was the mass displacement of Palestinians from what is now Israel during the 1948 war.

Emphasizing that UN schools in Gaza are already full and can no longer accept more people, he said people attacked by Israel in the winter have to fight against hunger, disease and epidemics.

Gaza was one of the most densely populated cities in the world before the attacks that began on October 7, he said, adding: “It is mentally unacceptable for 80 people to live in a 100 square meter house. No water, no electricity, no gas, nothing.”

Despite all these difficulties, Palestinians are trying to be patient and endure the Israeli occupation.