Israeli soldiers arrest innocent Palestinian women and children. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israeli forces have detained 142 Palestinian women and children during their ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, including nursing babies and the elderly. This is a form of Israeli cruelty towards Palestinians.

The information was revealed in a joint statement issued by the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society and the Palestinian Authority’s Commission for the Affairs of Prisoners and Ex-Detainees.

The detainees are held in several detention facilities, including Al-Damon and Hasharon prisons.

However, Israeli authorities have not commented on the statement.

According to Anadolu, Palestinian civil society organizations accused Israel of committing crimes against prisoners in Ofer Prison, and refused to reveal information about their number, fate or condition.

Israel resumed its military offensive in the Gaza Strip on December 1 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

Nearly 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 49,229 injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since October 7 following cross-border attacks by Hamas.

Later, Ayed Abu Eqtaish, a child rights advocate at Defense for Children International – Palestine, said that the ill-treatment and torture of Palestinian children was “widespread, systematic and institutionalized before October 7, but now the Israeli government is using a stronger hand.” heavy”.

“Around 700 Palestinian children are abused before (Israeli) military courts every year and these courts have no limits to a fair trial because the whole matter hinges on confessions obtained from children by force,” he told Al Jazeera.