Bárbara Rey does not want to work only as a circus master of ceremonies and propose to her husband to do the act with the elephants.

Her wishes provoke a small argument between the young woman and her mother-in-law, who is not shy about telling her daughter-in-law that she is not a circus woman.

But what they don’t know is that Barbara is a woman who doesn’t give up. The young woman gets up very early to start taming.

The actress meets with one of the employees to teach her the most basic things about elephants. Ángel Cristo watches them from the door and when María gets the elephant to sit, she approaches.

Barbara explains that she is doing what she told her: “If it’s because of what my mother told you, there’s no need,” but Barbara insists that it’s what she wants to do: “I want you to let me be part of this.”

The young man begins to explain to them that dressage is a matter of authority, but he quickly realizes that Barbara is capable of anything.