The relationship between Bárbara and Ángel is more tense than ever, although to everyone their love and marriage is perfect. Ángel feels that Bárbara is too much of a woman for him and with her attitude, she is losing her.

The couple has granted Chelo an exclusive for a report after confirming the star's pregnancy, but the young woman is worried about her friend, she does not see her happy.

The two meet to see each other for a while and Bárbara tells Chelo that Ángel has asked her to talk to Juan Carlos to get an invitation to the Zarzuela, taking advantage of the visit of the Arabs, with whom the tamer wants to do business.

“You don't know Ángel, I can't say no to him, he can be very insistent,” says Bárbara. Chelo, she decides not to keep quiet and tell him what she thinks: “I think you're afraid of Ángel,” she says.

Bárbara laughs, nervous, but Chelo continues with his truth: “You weren't like that, María, you don't have to flatter yourself before your husband or anyone else. And you know that what I am telling you is true, even if you don't want to see it,” she points out.

“Look how far you have come Maria, you alone, without 'Paquirris', without kings, or 'Christs', you alone. “You were free,” says the journalist, raising her voice. Barbara decides to correct the words of her friend: “I am still a free woman.”

But Chelo is convinced that Ángel has changed her and Bárbara also gives her opinion: “It's not my fault that you are alone and don't start a family,” Bárbara tells her friend. That's when Chelo makes things clear: “Your husband is a shit and he can't even reach the soles of your shoes.”

Barbara decides to fight back: “Do you know what's happening to you? “That you're jealous because you've been in love with me your whole fucking life, that's what's wrong with you.” Chelo, with tears in his eyes, tells Bárbara to fuck off.