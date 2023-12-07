After the honeymoon, Bárbara and Ángel return to the Russian circus. Family, friends and workers receive the couple of the moment in style. However, Ángel gets a surprise when he discovers that Cata has returned to the circus.

Things between the couple are going swimmingly, while Barbara gets used to her new life at the circus. The singer wants to do more than just be the master of ceremonies: she wants to tame the elephants, something that Margarita, the tamer’s mother, does not seem to fully agree with.

In the end, Ángel lets himself be carried away by the words of his friend Clown and lets Bárbara do her show with the elephants. The young woman enters the circus on the back of one of the elephants and breaks all records.

The public adores her. During the show, Cata decides to approach Ángel: “I have to admit that your wife is very talented,” says the contortionist.

Ángel nods, and Cata, who knows Ángel well and has read the report that was published in a well-known magazine, decides to attack: “How beautiful she is and how little she always wears, who chooses her wardrobe?” , asks Cata with ulterior motives.

Ángel looks at her: “She, she chooses him” to which Cata settles the matter: “No wonder she had so many suitors,” she points out.

Ángel remains silent and while Bárbara continues with her great show, Blasco approaches his friend to ask him not to trust Cata: “Be careful with this one, she has come to the circus to touch the balls,” he points out. Ángel tries to downplay the matter, but Blasco reminds him that he and Cata have slept together more than once.