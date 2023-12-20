Ángel Cristo has not hesitated to threaten his wife at gunpoint and throw her out of their house, keeping her away from their children.

The tamer has learned of Blasco's betrayal and has not hesitated to return to the person he was before.

The young woman takes refuge in Chelo, who gives her unconditional support to denounce her husband. The year is 1989 and she does not hesitate to start a judicial war in which she will fight for custody of her children.

The star gives a press conference before hundreds of media: “I want to make public my intention to take my husband, Ángel Cristo, to court. “I have decided to end my marriage because since we got married, 10 years ago, I have received bad treatment,” Barbara cannot hold back her tears.

But Bárbara is not alone, Chelo is sitting next to her: “If I have endured all these years it has been because of my children and because I always thought that one day my husband would change, but an abuser never changes, an abuser always finds reasons to punish you”.

The star is not going to give up until she fights for custody of her children. How will Ángel defend himself against such accusations? Will Bárbara receive the support of Juan Carlos?