The marriage of Ángel Cristo and Bárbara Rey is not going through its best moment. The tamer has discovered the long list of lovers of her wife, before she was with him and blinded with jealousy, she has not trembled her pulse to hit her.

Barbara doesn’t really know what happened and her husband’s attitude disconcerts her. In one of the acts at the circus, the starlet collapses on the floor.

The doctor recommends a lot of rest, neither Ángel nor Bárbara knows what is happening: “Their condition is something completely normal,” he points out. Furthermore, the doctor thinks that the bruise on his face is from the fall.

The couple is expecting their first child. Unexpected news, but one that fills them with happiness. Bárbara Rey is going to fulfill her dream of being a mother and finally, she is going to start a family.

The news makes everything that happened forgotten. The couple goes to the circus and everyone celebrates the sweet news. Ángel buys a bigger house so they can start a family.