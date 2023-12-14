Bárbara Rey and Ángel Cristo prepare to welcome the new year. The family gathers to celebrate the arrival of 1981 and see the very special announcement that Bárbara Rey has made.

She is nervous, she hasn't worked on television for a while and she hopes everything has gone perfect. The first thing she wants to know is the opinion of her husband, who assures that he loved her.

Seconds later Bárbara receives a call, it is Paco Ostos, her former representative. When you return to the living room, she announces to her parents, her in-laws, and her husband that in the end a movie she was about to shoot has not come out.

The young woman confesses to Ángel Cristo that someone has vetoed him: “Who was it?” he asks, surprised.

“I don't know, that's what I would like to know…” says the young woman worried. Without a doubt her face has changed completely and she doesn't plan to stay still. Ángel tries to see the positive side: “This way you can see the good side and take care of the baby.”