Bárbara has premiered at the circus Una noche Bárbara, the star has achieved a great show and everyone has congratulated her.

Bárbara Rey has given the tamer one last chance and it seems that she has taken it seriously and has left all her vices behind.

When I get home, the phone rings. Bárbara picks him up, convinced that he is her husband, but to her surprise it is Juan Carlos: “It's been a long time,” she points out.

They haven't spoken for seven years, but the King just wants to congratulate him on his show: “I keep thinking about you, these last few years have not been easy for you and I want you to know that you have me for whatever you need.”

Bárbara thanks him for the gesture, while he confesses that he should never have given up his career: “Besides, you give Norma Duval a thousand thoughts,” the King admits.

The young woman is left thinking, How does she know about Normal Duval? Juan Carlos says goodbye and at that moment Bárbara discovers that she has a bug in her phone. Has she been watched all these years?