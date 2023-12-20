The bad life that ÁngelCristo has been maintaining for so long is leading to the ruin of his personal and professional space. Her marriage, where he systematically mistreats Barbara, is on its last legs and the only thing the star continues to fight for is the well-being of her children. The circus, as Blasco tells Payasito, if they continue like this “they'll all go to hell.”

She can't take it anymore and asks him for space, but he resorts, as always, to violence. However, seeing his daughter in danger is a turning point for Barbara to decide, once and for all, to distance herself from him.

Among all this chaos, she receives a new call from Juan Carlos that could change everything. Furthermore, Blasco seems to have fallen in love with her and they melt into a passionate kiss.