Barbara has her children back. Clown has been the only one to tell the truth and to testify in her favor. Neither King Juan Carlos nor Blasco have stopped to help her at the worst moment of her life.

Barbara knows that His Majesty has been recording her for years, and in their last meeting, desperate to get her children back, she asks him for the tapes.

The King's response shows her that they are not as friends as she thought and that he has always wanted only one thing from her.

Once the trial is won, Bárbara decides to resume her relationship with Juan Carlos, but this time she will do it in a different way: she records her meetings with the King.

You never know when you might need them, how will they use them against you? Now he knows that he can ask for anything if he doesn't want a scandal to be revealed.