Actress Bárbara de Regil won the 2023 edition of the game show “Who is the mask?”, with her character Puercoespunk, who received the most votes from the public in this fifth season.

“Up with the neighborhood, thank you for voting for me, I will remain in your hearts,” said the winner before being unmasked, while sitting on the golden throne. Minutes later, to the cry of “mask off, mask off, mask off”, the identity was revealed. “When I saw it I said, 'I want something tougher,' I didn't imagine it weighed so much, but I had a lot of fun, when I bent down and had to get up I said: what did I get myself into? But I'm very happy,” she said. by Regil.

The host Omar Chaparro highlighted the comedian qualities that the artist showed, while the researcher Martha Higareda pointed out that she created a great character. “All the creation you made of the character is to be applauded.the whole story of the character, you did it very well,” Higareda commented to the famous actress, who in this episode sang along with Ha*Ash the song “I guess you know.”

Carlos Rivera said that there are people who are good at acting, but do not have the ability to improvise, but she was able to achieve it: “We are impressed.” In second place was José Ramonstruo, whose identity was Carlos Baute and that he sang the song “El Pobre”, along with Natalia Jiménez.

“What a joy, I was afraid of doing this because I couldn't transmit because in the end we singers transmit our songs, many Some things we invent, others are autobiographical. “But interpreting within something that doesn't move, doesn't smile, doesn't blink, doesn't frown, I said: 'I'm not going to be able to transmit, it's the best experience I've had as an artist,'” Baute mentioned.

While in third place was Jaguar, who was actually the youtuber Werevertumorro, who humorously took it when they thought it was Luisito comunica; the investigator Juanpa Zurita pointed out that talent cannot be pigeonholed. “You have diversified and in this program you verified that, removing your name, career and everything you have done, you reached the final and did excellent,” said Zurita.

Werevertumorro commented that, although he is not a professional singer, he was grateful that the public saved him every week. “I haven't been on stage for 10 years, I don't sing, I'm not in front of the public and getting here is very difficult,” he concluded.

