The Mexican currency appreciates this Thursday afternoon, after the monetary policy announcement of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) that kept the interest rate unchanged at 11.25%.

The appreciation is due to the upward revision of inflation forecasts, explained Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at the Base financial group.

The national currency in international markets is located at 17.16 pesos per wholesale dollar, which means an appreciation of 1.21% or 21 cents compared to its morning price, according to information from Bloomberg.

As expected, Banxico left its reference rate unchanged at 11.25%. However, they raised the forecasts for general inflation from the second to the fourth quarter of 2024 and for underlying inflation from the first to the last quarter of next year.

Siller estimates that Banco de México will begin cutting its reference rate in 2024 by around 100 basis points throughout the year, to close at a level of 10.25%. Unless the super deficit budgeted by the government does not materialize, in that case the cut could be up to 150 basis points.

The retail dollar is quoted at 17.59 pesos at the bank counters, 0.68% or 12 cents below Wednesday's close, according to data published by CitiBanamex.

