The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) announced that International reserves reached a new maximum level, reaching 211,509 million dollars as of December 22.

This amount meant a weekly increase of 621 million dollars and accumulated growth, compared to the end of 2022, which was 12,415 million dollars.

He reported that the weekly increase in the international reserve was the result of the sale of dollars from the Mexican Petroleum Fund for Stabilization and Development (FMPED) to Banxico for 279 million dollars, as well as an increase of 342 million dollars thanks to the change in the valuation of the Central Institute's international assets.

Regarding the amount of circulation of bills and coins, as well as bank deposits in current accounts at the Bank of Mexico, indicated in its weekly bulletin that it increased by 45,550 million pesos.

“The greater demand for cash in the week reflects in part the seasonal effect associated with the December 25 holiday. The figure reached by the monetary base as of December 22, 2023 meant an increase of 249 thousand 392 million pesos compared to the same date of the previous year,” he shared.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions