The 50 peso bill that has the image of José María Morelos y Pavón has already begun to be withdrawn from circulation. The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) takes this measure to update the issuance of paper money.

Throughout the process, the bills will maintain their face value and will remain valid for both transactions and monetary exchanges. National banks will be the ones that will begin to gradually withdraw them from the market.

This ticket was issued on November 21, 2006, is made of polymer and measures 127 x 66 millimeters. It also includes features such as touch embossing, perfectly registered images, color-changing elements, linear patterns, watermarks, and a transparent window.

What other banknotes will also stop circulating in 2024?

Currently, Banxico is in the process of withdrawing from circulation various banknotes that were issued between the 1990s and the early 2000s.

200 peso bill with the image of Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz. 500 peso bill with the image of Ignacio Zaragoza. D family banknotes, introduced in 1996.

