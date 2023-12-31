Banks, loans to businesses and families collapse by 55 billion. Mortgages stopped

The unleashed effect of the increase in rates hits bank loans: in the last year one has been registered 55 billion euro credit crunch, with a reduction exceeding 4%. Banks have cut all types of business financing, with a reduction of 47 billion (minus 7%). As regards the families, the balance is negative for 8 billion, considering that mortgages are essentially at a standstill, consumer credit has grown by almost 6 billion, while personal loans have collapsed by over 13 billion. This is what emerges from the monthly credit report produced by the Unimpresa Study Center, according to which banking customers struggle to honor loan installment deadlines, so much so that net bad debts have grown in a year by almost 10%, going from 16 billion to almost 18 billion.

“It is the perfect storm for bank credit: loans to businesses have been cut, mortgages are at a standstill and bad debts are growing. But it is a bill that citizens and businesses are paying, because the banks, thanks to the increase in rates, are making profits like never. This year their profits could exceed 40 billion, according to the most recent estimates. In fact, the banks are the only ones to benefit from the wicked monetary policy of the European Central Bank: the banking industries and their managers get richer, but the real economy is suffering and has no financial means to support a period that promises to be difficult” comments the vice-president of Unimpresa, Giuseppe Spadafora. According to the Unimpresa Study Center, which developed Bank of Italy statistics, net of securitisations, Bank loans to private individuals collapsed by 55.4 billion (-4.22%), falling from 1,347.3 billion in October 2022 to 1,291.8 billion in October 2023.

“These data, sometimes contested by trade associations in the credit sector, do not take into account the securitisations of loans, i.e. largely impaired loans that the banks sold, during the period in question, to special purpose or specialized companies. those values ​​were calculated in the total account, the results would be different, however it seems more correct to take into consideration only the credit resulting from the bank assets or that which is the basis of the relationship between the bank and its customers”, observe the Unimpresa analysts.

In more detail, loans intended for companies they went from 667.1 billion in October 2022 to 619.7 billion last October, with a decrease of 47.2 billion (-7.09%). They have greatly decreased both short-term financing (up to 1 year in duration), which went from 151.2 billion to 136.7 billion, a decrease of 14.4 billion (-9.54%), and long-term financing (with maturities exceeding to 5 years), which went from 358.1 billion to 328.3 billion, down by 29.8 billion (-8.33%). There was also a decline, albeit less pronounced, for medium-term credit (up to 5 years), which fell by 3 billion (-1.91%) from 157.6 billion to 154.6 billion. On the family front, there is a decline, in the year observed, by 8.1 billion (-1.2%) from 680.2 billion to 672.1 billion. The decrease is linked exclusively to the highly negative trend in personal loans, which fell by 13.8 billion (-9.85%) from 140.4 billion to 128.6 billion. Consumer credit, however, is growing, albeit at a significantly slower pace than in previous years: the increase is 6.1 billion (+5.40%), from 114.5 billion to 120.7 billion. The mortgage market is at a standstill: the stock went from 425.2 billion to 424.7 billion with a negative change of 526 million in 12 months (-0.12%).

As for unpaid instalments, in the first ten months of 2023 there was a worrying reversal in the trend of bank bad debts: the banks' ''sick'' loans grew, in fact, by over 3.5 billion euros between December 2022 and last September with an increase of almost 25%. In October last year, unpaid installments by families and businesses stood at 16.6 billion.

Net bad debts of banks (those calculated after devaluations) were worth 17.5 billion euros last September. The figure is up by 957 million (+5.76%) compared to the 16.6 billion in October 2022 and by over 3 billion compared to December last year. On an annual basis, however, there was a general drop in gross bad debts of 2.7 billion (-8.05%) from 34.7 billion in October 2022 to 31.9 billion in October 2023. The ratio between net bad loans ( those not covered by real guarantees) and the total loans to the private sector from 1.23% to 1.36%. In general, the bad debts of all customer categories decreased on an annual basis: those attributable to companies decreased by 1.5 billion (-7.40%), from 20.5 billion to 18.9 billion; those of families fell by 932 million (-8.92%), from 10.4 billion to 9.5 billion; those of family businesses decreased by 253 million (-10.36%), from 2.4 billion to 2.1 billion; those relating to public administration, funds, insurance companies and non-profit organizations also fell, going from 1.3 billion to 1.2 billion with a negative change of 90 million (-6.86%).

