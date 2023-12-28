Bank applications Santander, BBVA and Citibanamex present failures to make transfers, log in and mobile banking, according to user reports this Thursday.

According to a report from the DownDetector platform, specialized in detecting application failures, Banks have had intermittencies causing problems for users.

The graph shows the notifications of problems presented in the last 24 hours, among which the following stand out: login, fund transfer, and mobile banking.

What do banks say about failures in their apps?

So far, no bank has commented on the flaws presented by its mobile applications (apps); However, users who need to make a transaction are recommended to call their bank's line for guidance and assistance.

MV

