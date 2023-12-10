The Hispanic community needs to increase and better understand how mobile and digital banking works and understand that they are safe to be able to take advantage of the benefits of this type of more useful tools When it comes to improving financial health, a director from JPMorgan Chase, the largest banking entity in the United States, pointed out at an event organized by EFE.

To combat these misconceptions, providing them with the necessary information is key, as expressed by the vice president and community manager of the JPMorgan Chase bank, Yesenia Quiñones, during the EFE Forum ‘The cost of being unbanked, building a financial future for Hispanics’, sponsored by Chase.

“Not having information, they have many doubts. “The challenge we face is that we have to provide them with the information they need by doing informative workshops, for example,” he pointed out.

The researcher at the Urban Institute ideas laboratory, Luisa Godinez, agreed on this point, who said that “The American financial system is complicated and is different from that of the countries they come from.”

For this reason, he added, “banks must try to reduce structural barriers” with the aim of more and more Latinos entering the United States financial system.

credit score

Another point that needs to be reinforced is the information and education for this community is the credit score.that is, the number that creditors use to determine the credit behavior of a user and thanks to which it is easier for them to buy a home or a vehicle.

“The credit score is very important in the US since, for example, to buy a house, if you do not have the full amount, you have to apply for a loan and the higher the credit score, the more possibilities “The interests must be lower,” Quiñones explained.

“A person who is outside the banking system and wants to furnish their house has to look for the full value, while a person who has built a credit score can defer payments over several years”highlighted the professor of Finance at Florida International University, Robinson Reyes Peña.

Digital future

The forum culminated with a reflection on the reduced use of cash and the growing trend of digitalization of banking and financial services.

In this sense, Godinez recalled that “The lack of use of cash is a reality we are already facing and not being part of the financial system can exclude communities that are already marginalized in the US.”

“Currency is being used less and less and the reality that Covid-19 triggered the speed at which we were going in terms of digitizing money, so we must prepare and embrace that change,” Reyes concluded.

