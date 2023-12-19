Bank of Italy, the deputy directorship goes to Chiara Scotti, director of research at the Federal Reserve

The Superior Council of Bank of Italyupon proposal of the Governor, has unanimously appointed to the Directory, as deputy general director, Chiara Scotti, current senior vice president and director of research at the Dallas Federal Reserve. The appointment, approved pursuant to article 18 of the Bank's statute, explains the institute in a note, must be approved by decree of the President of the Republicpromoted by the President of the Council of Ministers in agreement with the Minister of Economy and Finance.

Read also: Who is Mira Murati, “mother” of ChatGPT and most influential woman of 2023

Beforethe position at the Federal Reserve of Dallas, Scotti covered different roles on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Washington D.C.: advisor to the vice president of the Federal Reserve and other members of the Board, member of director of the Financial Stability division, economist at the International Finance division.

Read also: Conte asks for an honorary jury: “Meloni told a lie about the ESM”. VIDEO

The new deputy of the directorate has gained aextensive international experience, in particular in the areas of monetary policy, central bank communication, macroeconomics and empirical finance, financial stability, payments and digital assets. She is the author of numerous research works published in international journals and presented at seminars and conferences. After graduating fromBocconi University of Milan, he obtained a Master's degree and a PhD in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Subscribe to the newsletter