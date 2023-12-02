Bank mortgages, the Senate cancels the tax penalty. The role of Fabi

Story with a happy ending for banking. One week from renewal of the collective agreement of the credit sector – which guarantees salary increases of an average of 435 euros per month – some good news comes from the Senate. The Budget commission of Palazzo Madama, in fact, approved an amendment this morning which eliminates tax penalties on mortgages granted by credit institutions to their employees. Are approximately 70 milesaccording to Fabi, those who ended up under the tax ax on the so-called fringe benefit. The law was approved thanks to pressure from the Autonomous Italian Banking Federation itself in Parliament. An action that almost lasted 10 months which passed through questions in the House and Senate, in overtures from the government, in steps backwards and then, today, in the green light for an amendment to the advances decree which changes the time parameters on Irpef adjustments.

Today’s green light will be followed by the approval of the classroom Palazzo Madama and then that of the Chamber of Deputies: two formalities. Behind the correction, as mentioned, is Fabi who spoke at length with the senator of the Brothers of Italy, Francesco Zaffini. An effective side game which allowed on the one hand to overcome political doubts and on the other to quell technical-financial objections. The correct rule at Palazzo Madama provided that to calculate the taxable amount one had to compare the amount of interest at a subsidized rate with that calculated at the average rate of the Bce. And this for every year the mortgage was active. At this point the difference was divided by two and, if the residual sum exceeds the non-taxable threshold established by law (258 euros, which become 3000 for those with dependent children) it was paid the Irpef on the entire value of the benefit, not just on the excess. An unfair and obvious penalty which, in some cases, led to salary cuts of up to 70-80% at the beginning of 2023; some even found themselves with the last line of their payslip at “zero”.

The total damages amount to tens of millions of euros. This is why the issue was considered fundamental by Fabi, so much so that the general secretary Lando Maria Sileoni put her at the center of the negotiating table for the contract renewal. A few weeks ago another window opened and Fabi found it in the senator Francesco Zaffini an important side in Parliament. So much so that today the representative of Fratelli d’Italia received thanks in the press from the general secretary of Fabi: «I thank all the political forces present in Parliament for the sensitivity shown in dealing with and following this matter. I extend particular thanks to Senator Francesco Zaffini, president of the Senate Labor Commission, who was the architect of this success, allowing obstacles of both a technical and political nature to be overcome. This measure eliminates an unfair penalization for bank workers by re-establishing a principle of fiscal fairness and ability to pay.”

According to Fabi the old rule on fringe benefit produced another distortion: that of effectively transforming a fixed rate mortgage into a variable one. This is the effect that the annual recalculation of the taxable amount produces: the interest rate remains the same, but in the declaration you always have to pay different amounts, which are unpredictable from one year to the next. «A factor that would have made any family planning impossible, because those who take out, for example, a thirty-year mortgage have no idea how much it will cost them in terms of taxes in the years to come» say Fabi.

The pressure from the union they brought excellent results. “The amendment submitted and approved today in the Budget Committee, with my first signature, modifies this legislation considering the current and future dynamics of ECB rates and will finally remedy an evident and serious injustice towards bank employees” he said yesterday Zaffini. It was thanks to him, and to the Fabi experts, that all the threads of the story have been perfectly tied together in recent weeks. Political and some technical obstacles had to be overcome. Everything went well. The retroactivity of the rule was also approved: this means that for 2023 there will be no tax penalties and, if banks have already started to withhold accruals of Irpef withholdings, they will have to return them to their employees.

