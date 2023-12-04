Banjo-Kazooie earned itself as one of the best Nintendo 64 video games and one of the best 3D platformers. Its sequel only cemented its presence, but the breakup between Rare and Nintendo, as well as the unstable period under Microsoft’s command, impacted the IP, leaving it silent. Today, it seems that conditions are right for a comeback but will this really happen? Phil Spencer spoke about it.

Phil Spencer explains what it takes to bring an old franchise back to Xbox

During an interview with Windows Central journalist Jez Corden, Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, talked about Banjo-Kazooie and its chances of returning. In this regard, the manager was asked about the work already done in franchises such as Age of Empires and Killer Instinct, to which he responded: “we are thinking about Age of Empires, we are in the 10th anniversary edition of Killer Instinct, which is another good example There has to be passion in the team behind those projects. That doesn’t mean the team has to be the original team, always. I’m not one of them, and maybe this is just my approach, I’m not one to come and go. “They take a team franchise and remove it from the discussion or development process of how you build something new.”

Will Banjo-Kazooie ever return?

Banjo-Kazooie, one of the best 3D platformers in history

According to Phil Spencer, the return options of a franchise are related to the conditions for that to happen, but also that there is a team really interested in it, not simply thinking about an IP having a new release after many years.

As to Banjo-Kazooiethe good news is that Phil Spencer and Xbox are fully aware of the fans’ wishes, but the bad new is that, apparently, they have not found a team that has that passion for making a new installment: “I think the original creators, the culture, frankly, some of the lessons we have learned from past experiences here are very important. They have seen In our history we haven’t touched every franchise that people would love us to touch, Banjo fans, I hear you. But it’s true that, when we find the right team and the right opportunity, I love revisiting stories and characters that we have seen before.”

