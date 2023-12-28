Don't Nod, creators of Life is Strange, release a new trailer focused on the fundamentals of combat for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, their action adventure.

Focus Entertainment y Don’t Nod Entertainment has announced a new trailer for Banishers: Ghost of New Edenthe new action RPG video game from the studio that created Life is Strange, and which is ready for Valentine's Day.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden saldrá February 13, 2024 en PC, PS5 y Xbox Series X|S.

It was originally going to come out in 2023, but in an unusual move, publisher and developer Focus and Don't Nod decided to push it back to early 2024, because the end of 2023 already had too many games, and it was difficult to stand out. with a new IP.

The Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden combat trailer shows what we can expect from this game, from the studio known for its cinematic-style games, although this one has much more action, like in Vampyr.

And Banishers stars a couple… although he is alive, and she is dead. But thanks to that, we can combine Red's melee or ranged weapon attacks with the ghostly powers by Antea.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden could be another triumph for Don't Nod

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is a third-person action role-playing game starring two “ghostbusters”, Antea Duarte y Red son of Raithwho investigate a small town called New Eden, which is haunted in 1965.

Thanks to Duarte's ghostly powerswho dies and becomes a ghost, we can fight against the enemies of the other neighborhood in an action adventure that mixes puzzles, a linear game design but open to explorationin a single-player adventure that will take around 20 or 30 hours of gameplay.

Don't Nod (previously simply Dontnod) are a French studio known for the success of Life is Strange and other similar games such as Tell Me Why or Twin Mirror. But they have also made action games, like Vampire.

The collaboration between Don't Nod and Focus on Vampyr was satisfactory and both decided to continue with another game, which is this Banishers: Ghosts of New Edenwhich despite being finished, has been delayed to February 13, 2024perfect for Valentine's Day.