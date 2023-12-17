In the 7th minute of the second half Massa makes a mistake and the VAR does not intervene to report the hand of the Genoa defender

Juventus missed a penalty in the 1-1 draw at Ferraris against Genoa. The offending episode occurred in the 7th minute of the second half, with the result already set at 1-1 by goals from Chiesa and Gudmunsson. Cambiaso's cross arrives from the right and is touched by Bani's right arm (wide), in the center of the area. Then the ball is also touched by Martinez and Genoa are saved. Referee Massa lets it go and the VAR does not call him back on the video despite the protests of the Bianconeri.

However, the penalty converted by Chiesa for the 1-0 was correct: it was the same number 7 who suffered a clear foul from Martinez who, on his way out, tried in vain to make up for an error by Badelj. There are also many doubts about the yellow card given to Malinovskyi for a challenge on Yildiz in the final minutes. Massa draws the yellow card and the VAR also agrees, but the Ukrainian risks it because he enters with his hammer foot.