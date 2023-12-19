It looks like we have another news related to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and more Nintendo games! As you know, Bandai Namco collaborated on this and other Nintendo projects, and a few weeks ago studios were announced to continue collaborating. Now we have news.

And Bandai Namco seems to have two projects in development for Nintendo, one in Studio 2 and another in Studio S. These are their two studios dedicated to Nintendo. Through job listings, these details have been found out:

The project in Studio 2 suggest a game 3D which could be a remaster or remake of a Nintendo IP, although the job listing doesn't specify which. In Studio Sjobs for a game are mentioned 2D including scenario construction and level designs for side-view action games. The description of this 2D project has led to speculation that it could be related to the Super Smash Bros. series, according to Twisted Voxel.

There is no confirmation on which projects will materialize, so we will stay tuned for more details. What do you think about it? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at this link.

