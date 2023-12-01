Artificial intelligence never stops giving us something to talk about, both good and bad. In the field of video games, it is seen more with stigma due to the implications it would have with the creative work that could compromise the quality of the final workto say nothing of ethical issues. Fans believe that the new Naruto game took advantage of artificial intelligence to develop and in the midst of the controversy Bandai Namco Entertainment cleared up doubts.

Curiously, this week users have speculated about the possibility that 2 games have used artificial intelligence in their development: Silent Hill: Ascension and Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.

In the case of Naruto, Internet users consider that the expression of dialogues is heard unnatural to such a degree that they believe they were the product of artificial intelligence.

Did Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections use artificial intelligence?

However, the company responsible for publishing the game confirmed that this is not the case. According to the official statement, the voices are heard like this for “inconsistencies” of the edition and not due to an imperfect use of artificial intelligence despite the clues and analysis that some fans led in certain recordings.

“Bandai Namco Entertainment can confirm that the lines in question were not generated by AI, but were the result of inconsistencies during the editing and mastering process (last stage of post-production),” the company told IGN.

Once the above was clarified, Bandai Namco Entertainment said it was aware of the fans’ concern in this regard and announced that it will not leave the inconsistencies like that, but is already working on a patch that corrects them soon.

“We regret that this has caused concern to Naruto fans and the voice acting community,” Bandai Namco Entertainment said. “We are working to correct the lines of dialogue in question, which will be patched in the near future.”

What do you think of the situation surrounding Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections? Tell us in the comments.

