Looking ahead to the next edition of Digimon Con, the creators of the games in the saga share a survey to find out the tastes and preferences of fans.

It may have lost the battle to Pokémon, but Digimon is still a very successful franchise in both Japan and the West. In fact, in recent years it has generated a new legion of fans, retaining the most veteran ones after the latest movies and games.

Movies like Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna or the recent Digimon Survive They have conquered the public, and Bandai Namco wants to continue squeezing the IP in the future.

Generally, Digimon games tend to be RPG based on parenting and combat. Digimon Survive introduced a tactical (and narrative) factor into the equation, which made it different from Digimon Story: Cyber ​​Sleuth or Digimon World: Next Order.

However, in the past, games of different genres were published. For example, Digimon World 4, which was a cooperative hack and slash, or Digimon Rumble Arena and its sequel, which were fighting games.

Bandai Namco wants to know which genres to focus the saga on Digimon in the next years. Facing the Digimon Con 2024have published a very interesting survey.

What will the next Digimon game be like?

To date, Digimon Survive is the latest game in the franchise, which released its last film in Spanish cinemas a few weeks ago. What did you think of Digimon Adventure 02: The Beggining?

Returning to video games, Bandai Namco wants to know the opinion of Digimon fans, to prepare the next games in the franchise.

For this, and thinking about the next edition of Digimon Con, Bandai Namco has shared a survey in English. You can all participate in this link.

The survey is made up of 11 questions, with some that allow for further development. Basically, we are asked what region we are from, our favorite moments in recent games, or the genres they could address in the future.

Genres are indicated such as MOBA, Shooters, Battle Royale, MMO, 2D/3D Adventures, Strategy, Fighting or even Soulslike. Can you imagine a Digimon in the purest Elden Ring style?

The survey is open until next January 7, 2024so, if you are fans of Digimon, do not hesitate to participate.

Some fans would like to see a third installment of Digimon Rumble Arena, while others ask for a Mario Kart-style racing game. There are also nostalgic people who want a life simulator, or a return through the front door of Digimon Worldthe classic of the first PlayStation.