Just over a month after its launch, Tekken 8 will have a free demo on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam). We tell you what it includes and what it doesn’t.

We are obsessed with our next big fight. We have had a scary time with Street Fighter 6 y Mortal Kombat 1 this year, but our eyes are already looking towards Tekken 8the first major release of 2024 along with The Last of Us 2 Remastered and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

The eighth installment of the fighting saga arrives a little late, but its candidacy is that of a world champion. In fact, our colleague Daniel Quesada already told you about his impressions here.

Everything indicates that Tekken 8 will be one of the best titles of 2024offering a new generation fighting proposal, both offline and online.

Every good fighting game has its demo. And Tekken 8 was not going to be less. While you read our preview, we tell you that the free demo has already been announced.

The free demo of Tekken 8 will come to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam)just over a month after its launch on January 26, 2024.

When can the demo be downloaded?

The Tekken 8 demo will be released this week, specifically on Thursday, December 14but only on PlayStation 5. Sony console users will have a great time this weekend.

Regarding Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam), Bandai Namco has confirmed what The demo will arrive on Thursday, December 21. That is, a week after its launch on PS5.

What does this Tekken 8 demo include? Its creators have confirmed that the online game will not be available in the trial version, and progress is NOT transferred to the final version.

The demo includes Chapter 1 of the story mode, titled ”The Darkness Awakens”as well as the first chapter of the mode Arcade Mission.

If you complete this Arcade Mission preview (its content is different from the final version), you unlock the mode Super Ghost Battle. Modes are also included Versus and the Gallery of characters.

As for the fighters and stages included in this demo, Bandai Namco has confirmed it on its official website:

Characters

Scenarios

Sanctum Urban Square (At Night) Yakushima

This is all we know about la demo de Tekken 8. In two days, PS5 players will be able to download the trial version on the PS Store, and next week it will be the turn of Xbox and PC users.

Tekken 8 is one of the big releases of 2024, which will also debut in the first month of the new year. It will be available in stores next 26 of January on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam), so train for the occasion.