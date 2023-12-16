(Image source: Imagoeconomica)

BancoBpm accelerates on bancassurance, acquiring 65% of Vera Vita and Vera Assicurazioni. Then the agreement with Credit Agricole

The group Bpm Bankfollowing the issuing of the required legal authorizations, completed the purchase of the entire share capital of True Life e Vera Financial and Generali Italyfunctional to the internalization of Life insurance businessalready started in July 2022 with the acquisition of exclusive control of the company Banco Bpm Vita. Thus – a note recalls – one of the major Italian operators in the was born Bancassurance Life.



The transfer to was then completed Crédit Agricole Assurances of the 65% participation of Bpm Bank Insurance and, simultaneously with the repurchase of the same by the bank, of 65% of Vera Insurance which, in turn, holds the entire share capital of True Protection.

Thus begins the long-term strategic partnership with Crédit Agricole Assurances In the Non-Life/Protection sectoralready announced in December 2022. The transactions following the exercise of the purchase option with respect to Generali Italy of last May 29th, are among those envisaged in the group's strategic plan announced to the market last December 12th.

The price paid to Generali Italy dal Bpm Bank for the purchase of 65% of True Life e Vera Insurance it was a total of 392.4 million. The deferred component of the price will be added to this amount, commensurate with 65% of the profits accrued by the companies from 1 January 2023 to 14 December 2023.

