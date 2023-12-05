EU, defense ministers: “Weapons are also green investments”. Banca Etica fury after the request to obtain more funds

The defense ministers of the European Union, meeting in the board of the European Defense Agencyhave released a joint statement in which they ask that the arms manufacturing industry sector be able to access further and greater financing from both the public sector and the private finance sector.

In particular, ministers complain about the spread of ESG finance – that finance that selects investments not only on the basis of expected returns, but also by virtue of the behavior of companies on the plan social, environmental e di governance – is damaging the reputation of the war industries by hindering their access to financing and investments by banks and financial companies. The request would therefore be to include the weapons production sector among the investments considered sustainable by the European Union.

“The request to include the production of armaments among the sustainable investments advanced by the European Union defense ministers is unacceptable – they say in a joint statement the president of Banca Etica Anna Fasano and the president of Etica Sgr Marco Carlizzi -. It is no surprise that defense ministers are calling for more weapons funding. However, the demand that investments in weapons be included among sustainable investments is unacceptable. Ethical finance was born in Europe about thirty years ago precisely to propose financial instruments to the market that excluded the most controversial sectors including weapons and fossil fuels”.

“In recent years, banks and mainstream investment companies have also approached sustainability issues and have begun to propose – alongside traditional investment products, which do not apply any exclusion criteria – also products designed for the public most sensitive to social and environmental issues. So-called sustainable finance has spread rapidly, so much so that a few years ago the European Union began to pass regulations to define what can be defined as sustainable. An effort that has already been heavily weakened since the EU decided to include those in the gas and nuclear energy supply chains in the universe of “sustainable investments” contemplated by the so-called Green Taxonomy, thus disregarding the original spirit of the legislation”.

“If the idea were to pass now that even he investments in missiles, bomb e tanks are considered sustainable, the entire concept of “sustainable finance” would be so diluted that it would end up becoming inconsistent. What difference would there be between a sustainable fund and one that does not declare itself as such, if both can propose investments in the sectors of fossil fuels e of the war industry? Not to mention that weapons manufacturers have always received huge amounts of funding from both the public sector and private finance. Speaking exclusively of the most destructive weapons, nuclear ones, he postpones Don’t bank on the bomb highlighted for example how last year 338 financial institutions financed nuclear weapons producers for 685 billion dollarsi”.

“Furthermore, all the industries that produce weapons – nuclear and non-nuclear – are experiencing a period of strong increases in their profits and prices due to the new wars that have been blooding the world since the beginning of 2022: given the returns they guarantee, we do not believe who have difficulty finding investors. It is inconceivable and unacceptable to demand that investments in weapons – which are certainly not in short supply – are also called sustainable or are among those in line with ESG parameters”.

Just last week, the second Conference of the States Parties to the Treaty to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) was held in New York, at the UN headquarters. This Treaty represents today the first and only international agreement that provides for a ban on a wide range of activities related to nuclear weapons including use, threat of use, development, possession and stockpiling. Etica Sgr was present and, together with ICAN, an association awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017, reiterated its commitment to nuclear disarmament.

Etica Sgr presented a historic Declaration to investors to encourage all countries to join the Treaty and invite States Parties to require that the private sector and state-owned enterprises, including central banks and sovereign wealth funds, fully implement the Treaty’s ban on all forms of assistance. Attention to the topic is growing and its importance is increasingly recognised: this year the Declaration has already been signed by over 90 international financial institutions, representing over one trillion dollars in assets under management.

