The debate on the presence of mobile phones in the classrooms of schools and institutes has reached a crucial point in Spain, where it is contemplated the possibility of a nationwide ban.

Several autonomous communities, including Castilla La-Mancha, Castilla y León, Galicia and the Community of Madrid, have already taken restrictive measures in their educational centers, and now the Ministry of Education is preparing to propose regulations that cover the entire national territory. .

The proposal is clear: during Primary and Secondary classes, cell phones will be said goodbye, unless the teacher indicates that their use is necessary. for some pedagogical reason.

The objective? Promote reflection in society about how these devices are used and how they affect performance in class. Pilar Alegría, current Minister of Education, has announced that conversations will be held with the autonomous communities and the State School Council in January 2024 to study the viability of this measure at the national level.

“Professor Pilar Beneito and Professor Óscar Vicente Chirivella from the Faculty of Economics of the University of Valencia, as reported by La Razón on 11/22/2023, have prepared a study carried out in Galicia and Castilla la Mancha that concludes that the prohibition mobile phones in classrooms favors a significant improvement in school coexistence, since it reduces cases of bullying and impacts the improvement of academic performance,” explains Susana Estudillos Esteban, Social Sustainability Manager at AENOR, in an interview for Computer Hoy. .

Although a total ban could be the solution, the minister affirms that many Education counselors have received the idea “very positively.” Organizations such as Save the Children and the Anar Foundation support the initiative.

However, it remains to be seen whether the ban will be implemented nationwide and what its possible consequences will be.

A great solution or a potential problem?

The proposal to prohibit the use of cell phones in classrooms generates mixed opinions. On the one hand, supporters of the measure argue that it could improve students' focus and attention, reducing distractions and fostering a more concentrated learning environment.

Besides, It is highlighted that the measure could also respond to the “social alarm” indicated by the OECD regarding the negative effects of mobile phones. in academic performance.

“Without a doubt, technology is part and fully integrated into our lives, so we cannot fail to take advantage of all its potential in favor of learning; and to do so, take into account the benefits it can bring us; but also identify, detect , analyze and act to anticipate the dangers that come with non-responsible use that is far from the purposes we pursue, with its use, in each of the educational stages, and in each stage of development of our students,” comments the expert.

However, the implementation of this ban raises some concerns. Modern society is deeply integrated with technology, and many argue that mobile devices can also be valuable educational tools if used appropriately.

Besides, The ban could generate resistance from students, who are accustomed to constant connectivity.

“I can think that the positioning could start, among others, from the fact that any prohibition action could achieve an effect contrary to that sought by legislating, if all the necessary scenarios and elements are not contemplated, as we have recently been able to verify with other laws,” comments Susana Estudillos Esteban.

With all this, for the moment we have to wait until January 2024. Its success or failure, as the expert explains, will depend on the measurement of the four fundamental areas on which the AENOR Certification of Tolerant Educational Center pivots

“They are the improvement of school coexistence, the participation and involvement of the entire educational community and other interested parties, the improvement of academic performance and management for continuous improvement to continue advancing in the improvement of relationships and coexistence in educational centers with all the resources that are necessary for this”, he concludes.