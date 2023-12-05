The club in which SuperMario plays has formalized the separation from the Dutch coach who has gone through four games without a win but is -3 from the Europe zone. Instead of him, the favorite is the former Ballon d’Or winner

Francesco Calvi

4 December 2023 (change at 5.22pm) – MILAN

An unexpected dismissal, which could also open the doors of the Turkish Super Lig to Fabio Cannavaro. Mario Balotelli’s Adana Demirspor has formalized the separation from coach Patrick Kluivert, fresh from four games without a win but at -3 from the Europe zone.

THE EXEMPTION

—

The former AC Milan striker was hired in the summer to replace Montella who, after accepting the job as coach, dragged Turkey to Euro2024. The start of the season was positive, however, after three draws and a defeat, president Murat Sancak decided to shake things up. Unexpected? Not entirely, because the owner of Adana is a unique type. In 2013 he was in the top 40 of the richest in the country: an ambitious businessman, who brought Adana back to the first division, loves Italian football and now wants to lift some trophies. Ergo: if you don’t win, you’re out. Fabio Cannavaro can become the man of the turning point. The club, while waiting to choose the new coach, could opt for an internal solution in view of the next match

THE CHOICE

—

Among the candidates to take over Kluivert’s legacy, the former Ballon d’Or winner appears to be at the top of the list of preferences. Sancak’s esteem for Cannavaro has been known for some time and Fabio, after his experience in Serie B with Benevento, is looking for a new adventure in Europe. The Adana hypothesis teases the former defender, who would find a team with experienced players – many of whom have a past in Serie A – and excellent offensive potential. In addition to Balotelli and Yusuf Erdogan (already 6 goals this season), watch out for Nani and Mbaye Niang. Adana is third in terms of goals scored in the Super Lig, behind Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe (first and second strength of the championship respectively).

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED