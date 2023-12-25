Chiara Ferragni Safilo campaign

Balocco gate, the crisis also in the Chiara Ferragni brand stores. The Milan and Rome cases

Chiara Ferragni she was overwhelmed by the double scandal relating to the lack of charity for the Balocco pandoro and also for them Easter eggs and the consequences are felt. Not only on social media where there seems to be a flight of followers but also in its stores Milano e Roma. “Make a wish, make a gift”. The gold writing lights up the skyscrapers of Porta Nuova in Milan, but there is no one in the shop on Christmas Eve – we read in Il Corriere Adriatico -. The Balocco effect not only seems to be undermining the sales of Chiara Ferragni's stores, but also on credibility. “Make a wish and give a gift“, but there are very few people who enter the store to give gifts in the midst of the rush to think of the last thing before Natale.



People – continues Il Corriere Adriatico – walk and look at the shop windows dazzled by the sparkle of fluorescent colors and sequins but it seems that the distrust is too much. The same situation was recorded in Roma. The flagship store that was inaugurated just over a month ago is in via del Babuino semi desert. But there are those who, despite the Balocco gate (and the investigation into Easter eggs), go in and buy something. There are those who opt for the make-up line. “I bought a lipstick for my wife, I know she liked it – explains another customer to Roma Today -. Of course I wasn't pleased to see what happened, but there are those who have done worse, come on“. But there are also those who have another theory about those shops without customers: “I live here in the area and there is never anyone inside, I think they buy everything online“.

