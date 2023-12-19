The prequel to The Hunger Games has conquered the public after its run in theaters.

Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is the prequel to The Hunger Games

The United States has become the first territory to have The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in digital stores, because starting today, Tuesday, December 19, it has the film available on different streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV for $24.99 and $19.99, respectively.

The prequel to The Hunger Games premiered just a month ago, on November 17, so It should not take much longer to be available to rent and/or buy on digital platforms in other territories such as Spainalthough its success is leading it to be in theaters longer, having surpassed 300 million dollars at the global box office.

Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes features the return of The Hunger Games in a story set years before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrant president of Panem. In fact, his protagonist is a young version of the character played by Tom Blyth when he sees the opportunity for a change of fortunes when he is chosen to be a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the tribute girl from the impoverished District 12.

The prequel is set specifically 64 years before the events that began to cause Katniss Everdeen started a rebellion against the Capitol, although we already know if Jennifer Lawrence would return to play the character that catapulted her to fame.

A luxury team after The Hunger Games

Ballad of songbirds and snakes again features Frank Lawrence as director after Catching Fire and Mockingjay, while the script is written by Michael Arndt (On fire). As for its cast, the award-winning Viola Davis (How to Get a Murderer) as Dr. Volumnia Gaul, Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as Casca Highbottom and Hunter Schafer (Euphoria) as Tigris Snow, who is now interested, are added. on becoming Princess Zelda.

