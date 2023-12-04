Lionsgate

The online premiere of The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has fans excited. When will that happen?

Many fans are wondering when to watch The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes online. Fans of the teen sci-fi franchise have begun to wonder when it will be available for streaming. And there are signs that point to its soon digital launch. Although the new film has just begun its run in theaters, speculation indicates that it will probably arrive on digital rental or purchase platforms in mid-December.

When To Stream estimates suggest that The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Could Hit PVOD Digital Stores Around Mid-December. And pre-orders have already been opened on various platforms. Of course, this is great news for all lovers of the saga starring Jennifer Lawrence. Although this film is a prequel to the original.

The three online dates that are being considered in December

If we compare other Lionsgate blockbusters released this year (such as John Wick 4 and Saw It is observed that there were variations in the time they spent in theaters before being available online. Saw X, for example, arrived on PVOD just 21 days after its theatrical release in September. While John Wick 4 took 62 days to reach digital format.

Considering these comparisons, if the projections on the online premiere of The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes are maintained, the 21-day window for Saw X could indicate a digital premiere of the spin-off of the youth science fiction saga for this coming Friday, December 8. Although this seems like a pretty tight margin.

Dada the presence that the film has had at the box office, its debut on digital platforms is expected to be positioned around one or two weeks later. That is, for Friday the 15th or Friday the 22nd of December. This would be a much more realistic time frame.

