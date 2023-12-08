If you were waiting to be able to play this title on your Xbox, you can do it now, don’t waste any more time.

Astarion is one of the most iconic characters of this third installment.

Join the conversation

The Game Awards gala has left a lot of impressive announcements. One of them was that the official release date of Baldur’s Gate III on Xbox was finally going to be known, and so it has been. Although to more surprise, The release date was yesterday, that is, there was another shadowdrop that has managed to impress millions of people. If you play on Xbox and have been looking forward to this title, you can now enjoy it without any problem.

If by some chance you have missed the gala, don’t worry because here we leave you the summary of The Game Awards with the 42 games they have shown. This way you can be fully informed without having to have seen it in its entirety. Perhaps the most notable surprise for Xbox players in addition to this release date has been the presentation with a trailer for Hideo Kojima’s new game, OD. Definitely It has been a night to frame.

Baldur’s Gate III is now available on Microsoft consoles

You already knew that the date was close, this month of December was the chosen one so that Xbox players could enjoy the game that won the GOTY. By the way, if you want to know all the winners, here is the information so you don’t miss any details. You know what you have to do now if you were looking forward to this game, turn on your console and download it, the wait is over.

Baldur’s Gate III came out last August and since then it has done nothing but reap successes and good reviews. The title has managed to make a large number of players fall in love with it thanks to its impressive story and of course, the decision making, combat and freedom it offers. All the work of Larian Studios has ensured that this installment has become the undisputed star of the night, winning no more and no less than six awards.

Among them, as it could not be otherwise, the award for best game of the year. We’ll see how it evolves and how Xbox players receive it, but it looks like it will continue to be a success for a long time. At least as long as it continues to add new content through regular updates.

Join the conversation