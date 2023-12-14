Larian Studios is expected to fix it soon.

Baldur's Gate III is now officially available on Xbox Series X|S, although it has a fatal error that can delete your game.

Join the conversation

Baldur's Gate III has been one of the great surprises of the year, and since its early access ended and it was officially launched on Steam we were able to know that we were facing one of the best games in history, especially if we focus on the RPG genre. . It was later released on PlayStation 5, making this great title accessible to more people, but an important platform was still missing. After the The Game Awards 2023 ceremony, where this game was precisely named the best game of the year, Xbox version officially launchedwhich will probably have made users fall in love with this platform.

Even so, not everything can be joy, and to begin with it was rumored that it would come to Xbox Game Pass, but in the end it was not like that at all, but this is not the main problem of the launch at all. As the headline says, there is an error in the game that ends up deleting the users' gamesomething that is especially painful when we talk about a game that does not last particularly short.

Still, as of the writing of this news, this problem has not been fixed, and although Larian Studios is expected to correct it soonMicrosoft has offered a series of tips to prevent this problem from coming to light.

Xbox offers a warning

It seems that the problem is with a way in which many of us use Quick Resume on our console, and that is that according to Xbox you should not turn off the console while you are still in the game. Of course, it is not about not using the aforementioned Quick Resume, but about pressing the button that allows you to exit the game but keep it in this system, since it seems that turning off the console while we stay within the title can make your game is deleted.

Of course, as we have already mentioned, it is most likely that Larian Studios fixed this problem in several daysespecially considering the time it took to fix certain issues in the past.

In that sense, we strongly recommend that you follow the advice offered by Microsoft to prevent your game from being deleted, or simply stop playing until Larian officially announce that this bug officially no longer exists.

Join the conversation