No one was surprised that the big favorite to win the GOTY award was the mammoth fantasy role-playing adventure from Larian Studios. Something more shocking has been that ‘Alan Wake 2’, another of the undisputed great titles of the year, has stepped on its heels in terms of number of statuettes when there were other titles in contention such as ‘Spider-Man 2’ or ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’.
The three awards for the Remedy game have been one of the few concessions to the strange and the innovative at a gala that, once again, has rewarded the best-sellers and has shown no interest in provoking or stirring up the preconceived ideas of the spectators. The topic of ‘the Oscars of video games’, once again, fits them like a glove. These have been the winners.
Game of the Year
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3 – WINNER
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best address
Alan Wake 2 – WINNER
Baldur’s Gate 3
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best narrative
Alan Wake 2 – WINNER
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Final Fantasy XVI
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Best artistic direction
Alan Wake 2 – WINNER
Hi-Fi Rush
Lies of P
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best soundtrack
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy XVI – WINNER
Hi-Fi Rush
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Better sound
Alan Wake 2
Dead Space Remake
Hi-Fi Rush – WINNER
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4 Remake
best performance
Ben Starr (Clive – ‘Final Fantasy XVI’)
Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kestis – ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’)
Idris Elba (Solomon Reed – ‘Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’)
Melanie Liburd (Saga – ‘Alan Wake 2’)
Neil Newbon (Astarion – ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’) – WINNER
Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker – ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’)
Game with greater impact
A Space for The Unboud
Chants of Sennaar
Goodbye Volcano High
Tchia – WINNER
Terra Nil Venba
Best active game
Apex Legends
Cyberpunk 2077 – WINNER
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
Best indie game
Cocoon
Dave the Diver
Dredge
Sea of Stars – WINNER
Viewfinder
Best mobile game
Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Honkai: Star Rail – WINNER
Monster Hunter Now
Terra Nil
Better community support
Baldur’s Gate 3 – WINNER
Cyberpunk 2077
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
No Man’s Sky
Best innovation in accessibility
Diablo IV
Forza Motorsport – WINNER
Hi-Fi Rush
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Mortal Kombat 1
Street Fighter 6
Best virtual or augmented reality game
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon Call of the Mountain
Humanity
Resident Evil Village VR Mode – WINNER
Synapse
Best action game
Armored Core VI – WINNER
Dead Island 2
Ghostrunner 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Remnant 2
Best action and adventure game
Alan Wake 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
The Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – WINNER
Best RPG
Baldur’s Gate 3 – WINNER
Final Fantasy XVI
Lies of P
Sea of Stars
Starfield
best fighting game
God of Rock
Mortal Kombat 1
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Pocket Bravery
Street Fighter 6 – WINNER
Best family game
Disney Illusion Island
Party Animals
Pikmin 4
Sonic Superstars
Super Mario Bros. Wonder – WINNER
Best strategy game
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
Cities: Skylines II
Company of Heroes 3
Fire Emblem Engage
Pikmin 4 – WINNER
Best sports and driving game
EA Sports FC 24
F1 23
Forza Motorsport – WINNER
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
The Crew Motorfest
Best multiplayer game
Baldur’s Gate 3 – WINNER
Diablo IV
Party Animals
Street Fighter 6
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best game of the public
Baldur’s Gate 3 – WINNER
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Genshin Impact
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best content creator of the year
@ironmouse – WINNER
@chrisbratt / People Make Games
Quakity
@spreenDMC
@sypherpk
Best indie release
Cocoon – WINNER
Dredge
Pizza Tower
Venba
Viewfinder
Best Adaptation
Castlevania: Nocturne
Gran Turismo
The Last of Us – WINNER
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Twisted Metal
Most anticipated game
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – WINNER
Hades II
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Star Wars Outlaws
Tekken 8
Best eSports game
Counter-Strike 2
Dota 2
League of Legends
PUBG Mobile
Valorant – WINNER
Best eSports Player
Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok – WINNER
Mathieu “Zywoo” Herbaut Max “Demon1” Mazanov Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk Phillip “Imperialhal” Lecturer
Best eSports Team
Evil Geniuses
FNATIC
Gaimin Gladiators
JD Gaming – WINNER
Team Vitality
Best eSports Coach
Christine “Potter” Chi – WINNER
Danny “Zonic” Sorensen Jordan “Gunba” Graham Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam Yoon “Man” Sung-Young
Best eSports Event
2023 League of Legends World Championship – WINNER
Blast.TV Paris Major 2023
EVO 2023
The International DOTA 2 Championships 2023
Valorant Champions 2023
