No one was surprised that the big favorite to win the GOTY award was the mammoth fantasy role-playing adventure from Larian Studios. Something more shocking has been that ‘Alan Wake 2’, another of the undisputed great titles of the year, has stepped on its heels in terms of number of statuettes when there were other titles in contention such as ‘Spider-Man 2’ or ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’.

The three awards for the Remedy game have been one of the few concessions to the strange and the innovative at a gala that, once again, has rewarded the best-sellers and has shown no interest in provoking or stirring up the preconceived ideas of the spectators. The topic of ‘the Oscars of video games’, once again, fits them like a glove. These have been the winners.

Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3 – WINNER

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best address

Alan Wake 2 – WINNER

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best narrative

Alan Wake 2 – WINNER

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best artistic direction

Alan Wake 2 – WINNER

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best soundtrack

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI – WINNER

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Better sound

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space Remake

Hi-Fi Rush – WINNER

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4 Remake

best performance

Ben Starr (Clive – ‘Final Fantasy XVI’)

Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kestis – ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’)

Idris Elba (Solomon Reed – ‘Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’)

Melanie Liburd (Saga – ‘Alan Wake 2’)

Neil Newbon (Astarion – ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’) – WINNER

Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker – ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’)

Game with greater impact

A Space for The Unboud

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia – WINNER

Terra Nil Venba

Best active game

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077 – WINNER

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best indie game

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars – WINNER

Viewfinder

Best mobile game

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail – WINNER

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Better community support

Baldur’s Gate 3 – WINNER

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man’s Sky

Best innovation in accessibility

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport – WINNER

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Best virtual or augmented reality game

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Humanity

Resident Evil Village VR Mode – WINNER

Synapse

Best action game

Armored Core VI – WINNER

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Best action and adventure game

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – WINNER

Best RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3 – WINNER

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

best fighting game

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6 – WINNER

Best family game

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – WINNER

Best strategy game

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines II

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4 – WINNER

Best sports and driving game

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport – WINNER

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Best multiplayer game

Baldur’s Gate 3 – WINNER

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best game of the public

Baldur’s Gate 3 – WINNER

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Genshin Impact

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best content creator of the year

@ironmouse – WINNER

@chrisbratt / People Make Games

Quakity

@spreenDMC

@sypherpk

Best indie release

Cocoon – WINNER

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Best Adaptation

Castlevania: Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us – WINNER

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Most anticipated game

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – WINNER

Hades II

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Best eSports game

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Valorant – WINNER

Best eSports Player

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok – WINNER

Mathieu “Zywoo” Herbaut Max “Demon1” Mazanov Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk Phillip “Imperialhal” Lecturer

Best eSports Team

Evil Geniuses

FNATIC

Gaimin Gladiators

JD Gaming – WINNER

Team Vitality

Best eSports Coach

Christine “Potter” Chi – WINNER

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen Jordan “Gunba” Graham Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam Yoon “Man” Sung-Young

Best eSports Event

2023 League of Legends World Championship – WINNER

Blast.TV Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International DOTA 2 Championships 2023

Valorant Champions 2023

