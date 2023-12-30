We are going to talk to you about each of the characters with their advantages and disadvantages, and we are going to focus on the existing classes in the adventure, highlighting what each of them offers.

We have up to a total of 10 companions that we can recruit for our games in Baldur's Gate 3, and this will depend on the main team we choose to face the adventure.

But each of the companions that we can recruit in Baldur’s Gate 3 They have their advantages and disadvantages, and it is good that you know them from the beginning, so that you can create the best team possible.

On the other hand, it will be very difficult for you to have all the recruitable characters active since some could be said to be incompatible with each other.

Furthermore, depending on the classes, our strategies could vary in the preparation and when betting on specific characters, and we are also going to talk to you about that.

Baldur's Gate 3: pros and cons of taking each companion on our team (and each class)

Laezel

He is part of the Githyanki race and thanks to this we will be able to have a greater narrative, compared to what we have seen in previous games.

However, the drawback he has is that being a very impulsive character makes him prone to starting a series of unwanted conflicts.

Shadowheart

It has the great advantage that this cleric will help the team always have good health, without needing us to take long rests, however, as a cleric of the dark goddess, anything related to Shar's enemy is difficult to deal with and they will appear unwanted conflicts.

Astarion

Having this character in the group is very important since thanks to it we can open practically any chest we find or door that is closed, however, we are facing one of the members of the team most aligned with evil, and therefore it is to disapprove of any heroic or good actions you take in the adventure.

Gale

He is a powerful magician who has a series of spells that will be great for eliminating enemies at the same time, especially at the beginning of the adventure. But by requiring that you have to offer him different magic items regularly in order for him to survive, he will cause you to always be spending these items, something that is not easy to manage at first.

Karlach

He is a barbarian with practically unlimited power and therefore, having him on the team is synonymous with being able to win battles easily. However, his personal quest is one of the most difficult to complete because it requires several NPCs to be in a specific place when we find them and you also have to find a series of pieces. So it's quite likely that you could despair at his personal struggle.

Wild

We are facing one of the darkest and most interesting stories of the adventure and due to the large number of decisions involved in this character, it is quite likely that you will end up losing him with complete certainty throughout the adventure.

Minthara

Another example of one of those difficult to recruit characters, because you are going to have to side with the goblin army and massacre the refugees, and this will mean that, for example, other characters will not be able to join your team.

Halsin

Druids are quite good and we have a very unique and effective companion. He can turn into a multitude of creatures and with this he can see new attacks practically every moment causing a large amount of damage. However, he is not easy to recruit and requires you to complete several missions before he will agree to join.

Jaheira and Minsk

We include them in this section, because they have many things in common, given that they are well-loved characters in the license and that we can add to our team. However, they join quite late, so don't expect them for the first few hours.

Pros and cons of each of the classes

Fighter

It has the advantages of high resistance, high damage per target and impressive armor.

However, it has the drawback of little mobility compared to the rest of the distance classes and they are not very efficient.

Paladin

The advantage is that it is a very resistant class, each of its armors are also very good, but the disadvantages are that its class is the one that fits least in line with the rest of the classes.

Sorcerer

One of the advantages is the large number of spells, but the disadvantages are that the best spells in the game require the rest of the members to participate as well.

Magician

It has a huge list of spells and great mobility, but this is one of the most vulnerable classes.

Dry

A huge number of spells, great mobility and efficient to defeat several enemies at the same time, but as disadvantages it will cost you a lot to get the best spells and on top of that he is a very vulnerable character.

Bardo

His advantages are that he is a jack of all trades, and his disadvantages are that he does not excel in much else other than persuasion.

Barbarian

It has wild magic, high sustained damage to a single target, and high mobility, but at range it is quite vulnerable.

Cleric

They have great healing and protection abilities, and the disadvantage is that they are not very efficient when it comes to fighting.

Rogue

The advantage is that it is sneaky and cunning, as a disadvantage you will have to specialize a lot in multiclassing.

With all of the above, you now have the essential ingredients so that you know how to create the best possible team for your games.

