Surely when reading this news you will feel somewhat identified with the protagonist of this, if, like him, you accumulate a large number of items within your favorite video games. But if you thought you were a compulsive hoarder, I think this Baldur's Gate 3 player will far surpass you, after wallpapering a room in the game with his loot.

In case you didn't know, at the end of Act 3 of Baldur's Gate 3, you can rent a room in a Tavern, which the game automatically sends you to to rest there while you are in the main city. And one fan of Larian's title apparently interpreted the rental thing quite liberally, since he wallpapered the walls of his room with so many objects that you can barely see the room itself.

This has been shared by the player himself in a Reddit post titled “What can I say? I like the stuff.” This fan leaves some screenshots showing the room filled with his loot. In fact, in these screenshots you can see that his objects have literally created new walls inside the tavern room, since these images were taken from the center of the open room, so in reality there are no walls on either side. sides of where Karlach was.

His publication has generated several responses, including that of a player who seems to put a line of text to the character saying: “Look! My stuff!”, others saying “That's why we need a house for gamers” or commenting that seeing all that loot piled up in the room makes them anxious. Additionally, a player asks him how he got his tiles to stack up like that, to which this loot hoarder replied, “I didn't do anything special, I just placed them where the game allowed me to place them.”

An example of how many games, especially those with RPG mechanics, let you accumulate dozens of things in your inventory, even making us wonder how this is possible. And in that particular case, about how and where he was able to accumulate so many objects.