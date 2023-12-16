Maybe you thought Larian would stop after getting yet another award for hers Baldur’s Gate 3? Absolutely not. A developer revealed that they are planned new updates and endless news.

Specifically, it was Adam Smith, writing director of Baldur's Gate 3, who made these statements on the “Xbox On Twitch” channel. Smith was keen to point out that Larian has no intention of resting on his laurels although, by now, Baldur's Gate 3 needs no introduction:

Among the innovations that could be introduced in future updates, one of the most sensible requests from fans stands out: the introduction of new classes it seems to no longer be a utopia.

Smith admitted that, for the moment, Larian is not ruling out the possibility of introducing new game classes, but these would not be the only ones new content coming soon.

The game is constantly updated and the mechanics that can be introduced are already innumerable: the process of creating the basic game led to the exclusion of many elements which, following a readjustment, could be inserted in the future.

In short, Smith's speech is very generic, but he still manages to keep the community on its toes game of the year 2023: Will Baldur's Gate 3 be able to be talked about for much longer? These new updates seem to tell us a shy “yes”!