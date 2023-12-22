Winner of The Game Awards as Game of the Year 2023, Baldur’s Gate 3 (here is the review) has recently also landed on Xbox after landing on PlayStation 5 and PC. Larian, today, released an animated short dedicated to his masterpiece also on the occasion of Christmas. It is not the first time, in this sense, that the team makes fun of his characters.

Baldur's Gate 3 offers unprecedented freedom to explore, experience and interact with a world full of characters, dangers and deceptions. A cinematic narrative brings characters closer than ever as the player ventures into a vast, explorable world.

