This Thursday, December 7, The Game Awards 2023 ceremony took place, which celebrates the best of the year in the video game industry and is one of the most important awards of the year. It is even considered by many to be the main one, since its choice of “Game of the Year” is used by various media to remember the best title of the period in which it was chosen. In addition, the occasion serves to launch dozens of trailers and advertisements called “world premiere”, which is why it is awaited by all gamers.

And within that category, there are five titles acclaimed by fans and critics, which are: Alan Wake 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Games that also dominate other important categories in The Game Awards 2023, an event from which we will present the main winners in this publication.

Game of the Year 2023

Starting with the main prize of the night and the most anticipated, which goes to Baldur’s Gate 3, a title that has been one of the most loved by fans and, in the same way, acclaimed by the specialized press, who have praised its different characteristics, from its mechanics, artistic design and graphics, to its performances.

Among the other important awards of these The Game Awards 2023 in their different categories, are the following winners.

Best Performance

Baldur’s Gate 3 took the first prize of the night, as Neil Newbon, better known as Astarion, takes the trophy for Best Performance 2023.

Best Narrative

Alan Wake 2 takes the award for Best Narrative, an award received by Sam Lake, its creator and co-screenwriter.

Best Independent Debut Game

In this category, Cocoon, a 2023 adventure and puzzle game created by Geometric Interactive, has been awarded.

Best Ongoing Game

In something that surprised but at the same time, happy, after the ups and downs it has had since its disastrous launch, CD Projekt RED receives recognition for the “Best Ongoing Game”, for Cyberpunk 2077, thanks to its Phantom Liberty DLC and the 2.0 update .

Best Independent Game

Sea of ​​​​Stars, the turn-based role-playing game inspired by the classics of the genre and developed by Sabotage Studio, took the award for best indie of 2023 at The Game Awards, which unfortunately was awarded as an advertisement and not in the main stage.

Better adaptation

And the award for best adaptation of a video game to film or television goes to the incredible HBO series The Last of Us, a statuette received by the game’s creator, Neil Druckmann and Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions

Best video game direction

The award for best direction of a game in 2023 goes to Alan Wake 2, the survival horror gem developed by Remedy Entertainment and which is the direct sequel to its previous installment.

You can read the complete list of winners at this link and by browsing between the different categories.

