We are going to find a multitude of puzzles that we are going to have to solve to continue advancing in Baldur's Gate 3, and some of these puzzles need to be solved because they open the door to new weapons or clothing.

And for example, when we want to obtain both the giant slayer and Balduran's helmet in Baldur’s Gate 3we are going to have to pass a series of tests in several rooms.

Specifically, we are talking about the room of justice, the room of insight, the room of strategy and the room of courage, and some of them can be very difficult to get through.

So, when you reach this area of ​​the adventure, you will already know how to overcome the tests in each of the rooms so that you can obtain the aforementioned Balduran weapons and clothing.

Baldur's Gate 3: how to solve the puzzle in the room of Strategy, Justice, Insight and Courage

On our way to obtain both Balduran's helm and greatsword we must go to the wyrm rock fortress that is north of the entrance through Baldur's Gate.

You won't reach this place until you are in Act III.

Once there, go to the prison area and talk to the jailer, without forgetting to use persuasion in the conversation to continue advancing.

Go through the door that opens, and we will reach a dead end, but where we must use the “electrifying grab” spell on the two gargoyles with torches to open a secret passage.

We advance through the new area and we will find a statue with which we have to interact and choose the option that “you are worthy” so that it will let you pass.

We will arrive at a huge room with a large door and four small doors. For small doors you must pass the aforementioned tests.

courtroom

Once inside the room of justice, interact with the statue and basically you have to use the “lift curse” spell present on the cleric characters.

You must use the “lift curse” spell on the paintings on the shelves.

Specifically, you must use it in the box called “the cell”, which you will then have to drag to the main altar and thus pass the test.

Insight Room

We interact with the statue in this same room, and we must find out in this test which of the three characters on the altar is the impostor.

To find out who the impostor is, you must read the different books that are in this same area, and once it is clear who the impostor is, you must eliminate him or her to pass the test.

Strategy room

Once inside, we interact with the statue to begin the test, and we must win a chess game in just two moves.

You just have to move the queen to the corner and from there to the center to finish the game and pass this test.

Hall of Courage

In this one you don't have to think at all, once you interact with the statue, a test will begin, and you only have to survive different waves of enemies for four turns to pass it, but keeping in mind that you cannot lose any of the characters.

When you have passed these four tests, the main door will open and with this you will be free to obtain the different elements of Balduran.

