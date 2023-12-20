Larian Studios has launched a Baldur's Gate 3 advent calendar that allows you to get lots of rewards and also offers an original story set in the D&D universe.

The creators of Baldur’s Gate 3 They continue to demonstrate how well things can be done. Months after the launch of GOTY 2023, Larian Studios continues to support the fan community with really cool initiatives.

The new initiative is a online advent calendar of Baldur's Gate 3 that will last until this coming December 24 and that every day is adding a new reward for all players who claim it.

Baldur's Gate 3 Advent Calendar

All you have to do is access this website and solve a classic card memorization minigame. Depending on the day you can access different rewards like pieces from the soundtrack or poems with different stories.

The first is “How Gremishka Stole Christmas” and they are all set in the universe of the game and have this Christmas identity typical of these dates. Now we just have to wait until the 24th to see if Running Studios He has left a good gift for fans of the game.

The first of the poems, as we said, is about a cat-like creature that is dedicated to ruining the party for some poor unfortunates. Gremishka It can be seen for the first time in this short story that we have already translated for you below:

In the taverns and saloons where gossip prevails. It is where stories are whispered about a malevolent creature that appears once a year at the midwinter festival to remove kneecaps, noses and fingers from revelers.

She hates Christmas cheer and rejoicing. Or so your grandmother says, her eyes wide with fear. “Never go to her dwellings near the caves when crossing the river, otherwise the Gremishka will catch you and prepare dinner for you.”

Don't miss the latest news about the game, as it has recently been announced that a Baldur's Gate 3 achievement on GOG has previewed a novelty that will arrive in the future, and that Divinty players know well or rumors about a Netflix series.

On the other hand, the director of Baldur's Gate 3 has shared the full speech he prepared for The Game Awards and could not say because of the “wrap it up.” In addition, he has assured that the game will not come to Xbox Game Pass. It's time to go to checkout.