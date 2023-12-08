The Game Awards came to an end and GOTY 2023 went to Baldur’s Gate 3, a game that burst onto the scene and captivated millions of players on its way to the top. For various reasons, this RPG did not debut on Xbox, but that is over since it is now available on Microsoft consoles.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has already arrived on Xbox Series X|SD

As soon as The Game Awards 2023 ended, and in the most soulless way possible, Larian Studios and Xbox announced that the version of Baldur’s Gate 3 for Xbox Series X|S is now available in digital format. From this moment on, all you have to do is access the Xbox store from your console or PC to find GOTY 2023 ready for purchase and download. Unfortunately, although there were rumors pointing to it, it is not released on Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox players, it’s party time. Baldur’s Gate 3 is now available for Xbox Series X|S; start your adventure today!

How to play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox Series X|S? How much does it cost?

According to the official information shown in the Xbox store at this time, Baldur’s Gate 3 has a price of $1,239 MXN, so you only have to purchase it this way to download it immediately to your console and enjoy GOTY 2023.

It should be remembered that the version with the cooperative mode of Baldur’s Gate 3 is the Xbox Series has lost and will arrive at a later date.

