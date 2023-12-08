Exceptional evening for Baldur’s Gate 3which you The Game Awards it won 6 awards, including the coveted Game of the Year award. The game of Running Studiosinspired by the world of Dungeons & Dragons, swept up the awards: in second place Alan Wake 2.

Prizes won by Baldur’s Gate 3 They were Game of the Year, Best Performance for the actor Neil Newbon, who plays Astarion, Best Community Support, Best RPG, Best Multiplayer e Players’ Voice. The Best Narrative, Best Art Direction and Best Game Direction awards, some of the most important of the evening, were instead won by Alan Wake 2.

No prizes instead for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 e Resident Evil 4 Remake, who were left empty-handed. An award instead arrived for Super Mario Bros. Wonderthat of the Best Family Game, while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom il Best Action/Adventure.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was developed by Larian Studios, developers behind the Divinity series and known for their Classic RPG style. The game takes advantage of the lore and dynamics of Dungeons & Dragons, primarily from Faerûn, the continent of Abeir-Toril in the setting known as the Forgotten Realms. Among the most famous cities, in addition to Waterdeep and Neverwinter, we also find Baldur’s Gate, which gives its name to the saga.

Finally, surprisingly, Running Studios has announced that Baldur’s Gate 3 is now also available on Xbox Series