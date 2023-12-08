Larian Studio was going to confirm the surprise release of Baldur’s Gate 3 for Xbox in The Game Awards 2023. However, the announcement was made after the event ended for a reason: its developers forgot to do so after winning the award for Game of the Year.

Larian forgot to announce Baldur’s Gate 3 for Xbox after winning the GOTY

Swen Vincke, creative of Larian and director of the RPG, confessed after the award that forgot to announce the release of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox. The original plan was that if they won the award for GOTHwere going to announce the surprise debut of the game on Xbox Series X|S.

However, the developer accepted that he completely forgot about the announcement while giving his speech. Vincke not only forgot about the announcement because of the excitement of having won, but also because he decided to take time to pay tribute at the event.

The creative mentioned and highlighted the work of Jim Southworth, a Larian creative who passed away earlier this year. It was an emotional moment for all the studio’s developers, who dedicated the award to their colleague. The community celebrated Vincke’s gesture regardless of the lack of a stellar announcement for Xbox.

“I had one job and that was to announce this if we won an award. “I’m sorry, but I’m happy it’s available!” said Vincke in reference to the RPG’s premiere on Xbox.

Baldur’s Gate 3 for Xbox was going to be a stellar TGA 2023 announcement

