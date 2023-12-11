Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally available on Xbox Series X|S, but console users have faced an annoying problem. There’s a bug that can eliminate games that are dozens of hours old plays overnight. Fortunately, Running Studios made an important recommendation to players to avoid it.

How to avoid losing your game of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox?

On social networks and various forums you can read messages from players who have been victims of the infamous bug. Because of this, have lost games with up to 20 hours of play. According to reports, the error occurs when the game crashes and, unexpectedly, the saved game is deleted for no reason.

As you can imagine, there are many complaints about this, since starting the game again demotivates many fans. Fortunately, Larian Studios and Xbox are already aware of this problem. The developers released an update for the RPGwhich improves its stability at a general level.

On the other hand, the companies recommended to the players manually update your Xbox Series X|S from your systems menu. This way, you will avoid this technical problem and will be able to continue enjoying the RPG without worries.

“We are aware of the problem with saved games disappearing after a crash. Xbox has an update to solve some of these problems. Please manually update your Xbox through the system menu,” said Larian.

Larian has already released an update to avoid the error

